KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fall makes a comeback just in time for a weekend of fun across the metro. It’s time to get out and enjoy some of these events planned this weekend, Oct. 21 through Oct. 23.

Dark Forest

There’s something lurking in the woods. It’s time to go find it at Powell Gardens. This immersive, multimedia walk-through installation will take you through the magical and mysterious landscape to face paranormal forces.

When: Oct: 21-23 & Oct. 27-30

Where: Powell Gardens

Cost: $35 per person, plus parking

Growl-O-Ween

The entire family can get into the Halloween fun this weekend on the Plaza. Three Dog Bakery is hosting it’s growl-o-week celebration. Enjoy a costume contest and don’t forget about the treating that follows for your pup!

When: Saturday, 12 p.m.

Where: Mill Creek Park

Free

Fall Muster

Take a step into time as reenactors turn Fort Osage National Historic Landmark into an active 1810 military post. Activities include musket firing, cannon firing, infantry drill, pay call, fife and drum playing, blacksmithing, mail call and historic cooking.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 – Sunday, Oct. 23 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Fort Osage National Historic Landmark, 105 Osage Street, Sibley, MO

Cost: Adults – $8.00 Seniors (62 and over) – $4.0) Youth (ages 5-13) – $4.00 Five and under – Free



Howl-O-Ween

Make everyone part of the Halloween fun in Grandview this weekend.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: Tails and Trails Dog Park in Grandview

Cost: Free

Halloween Happenings

Grab your costume and head to Merriam to celebrate Halloween Saturday evening. There will be games, and Instafun photo booth and other activities.

When: Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: 5740 Merriam Dr.

Cost: Free

Kids Safe Halloween

Check out Shoal Creek Living History Museum and do a little trick-or-treating at the same time. This event promises fun for the entire family with actives and historical demonstrations.

When: Saturday, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 7000 NE Barry Road

Cost: $5 per person

Trunk-or-Treat

Get dressed up and head outside before the ghosts and goblins arrive. This trick-or-treat event happens in the middle of the afternoon!

Where: Oak Park High School, 825 NE 79th Ter., Kansas City, Mo.

When: Saturday, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Overland Park RV Show

Check out some of the newest and best things the latest RVs have to offer a roaming family or a retired couple.

When: Friday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Boulevard

Cost: $13

Dia de los Muertos Celebration

The Kansas City Museum’s Ninth Annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration will explore the history and cultural traditions of Mexico.

When: Saturday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Kansas City Museum, 3218 Gladstone Blvd, Kansas City, MO

Cost: Pay what you like

Halloween on the Lawn

It’s Halloween at the Legends Outlet. The family-friendly event features a movie screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas, fortune telling, face painting, and candy.

When: Saturday, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: The Legends Outlet, Kansas City, Kan.

Cost: Free

Zombie Pub Crawl

It’s the end of the world, so you might as well have some fun at the zombie pub crawl in Martini Corner.

When: Saturday, 1p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Martini Corner, 400 E. 31st Street

Cost: $30

KC Mavericks Opening Night

Get iced as the Kansas City Mavericks open their 14th season against the Tulsa Oilers.

When: Saturday, 7:05 p.m.

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

Cost: Varies

Kansas City Zoo Hoots & Howls

Who ya gonna call for some weekend fun? The Kansas City Zoo is calling in the Ghostbusters! Actors will be on hand for pictures during your time at the zoo this weekend.

When: Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Kansas City Zoo

Cost: Price of Zoo admission

