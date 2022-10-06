KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fall is in the air, and on the weekend that means football, festivals and food. Kansas City has plenty of that and more on the calendar this weekend.

Whether you want to soak in some live music, discover something new, or enjoy some warm chili and a drink, there’s something going on for everyone.

Here are just some of the events going on around town this weekend, Oct. 7-9.

College Gameday at KU

For the first time, the Kansas Jayhawks will be featured on ESPN’s College Gameday. Thousands of Jayhawk fans are expected to “fill the hill” between the Campanile and the stadium Saturday. Then KU takes on TCU in a battle of undefeated Big 12 teams. The game is already sold out.

When: Kansas will take on TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas

Cost: For ticket information click here.

KC Oktoberfest

This two-day festival celebrates authentic German-style bier, food and entertainment. Soak in live music, grab a brew and a bite and enjoy family-friendly activities.

When: Friday from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Crown Center, 2345 McGee St., Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: General Admission is $10. For additional ticket information click here.

Karol G

Entertainer Karol G is bringing her “$trip LoveTour” to Kansas City with special guest Agudelo888. This Colombian singer is best known for hits like “Mamiii,” “Tusa” and more.

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Ticket prices range from $35.50 to $175.50

Brews & Bites

Get your weekend started with live music, great food and cold drinks from more than 20 local vendors. There will be raffle items, yard games and craft booths.

When: Friday from 5-8 p.m.

Where: 6401 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Individual tickets are $60

Kelsea Ballerini

Country star Kelsea Ballerini will be performing at The Midland Theatre this weekend. She’s best known for hits like “Peter Pan,” “Hole in the Bottle” and more.

When: Doors open Sunday at 7 p.m.

Where: The Midland Theatre, 1228 Main St., Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Tickets range from $39.50 to $69.50

Japan Festival

This festival showcases the traditional culture, pop culture, food and art of Japan. The event will have Japanese musical performances, traditional Japanese foods, a Japanese candy artist, Japanese snacks and sweets and a Japanese cultural village for kids.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas

Cost: Adult tickets: $15; student tickets: $10; children 6-13: $5; children 5 and under: free

Get your weekend started by heading out to the Crossroads to check out local art galleries, creative murals, food trucks and more.

When: Friday from 5-9 p.m.

Where: Kansas City’s Crossroads District

Cost: $25 advance tickets, $30 cash or check

Enjoy vegan food, listen to national and local speakers, plus live entertainment and shop from local vendors.

When: Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Swope Park, 63rd Meyer Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Halloween Haunt

Not recommended for children under 14, this Worlds of Fun event will have thrills, chills and of course rides with over 400 monsters that will make you scream.

When: Friday and Saturday after 6 p.m.

Where: 4545 Worlds Of Fun Ave., Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: For ticket information, click here

KC Renaissance Festival

It’s another weekend at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival, and this weekend’s theme is “Barkbarian Brew Fest.” Bring your pups and your best Viking outfit. There will be a costume contest, beard competition and corgi races. The KC Ren Fest is also open on Monday due to Columbus Day, with discounted tickets.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 633 N. 130th St., Bonner Springs, Kansas

Cost: For ticket information, click here.

This event includes a parade, car show, food and drinks from a variety of food vendors, local bands and live performances from Turner USD 202 programs.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Turner Middle School, 1312 S. 55th Street, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Free to the public

Lenexa Chili Challenge

Nothing says fall like a warm bowl of chili. The Lenexa Chili Challenge has about 200 teams compete in chili, hot wings and salsa contests. There’s also live music, fireworks and a Kids Kornbread Contest.

When: Friday from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Old Town Lenexa, Santa Fe Trail Drive & Pflumm Road, Lenexa, Kansas

Cost: Free

Sporting KC watch party

Cheer on Sporting Kansas City as they wrap up their 2022 season against FC Dallas. Catch the game at No Other Pub in Power & Light District or over a dozen other soccer-friendly bars and restaurants in the metro.

When: Sunday at 4 p.m.

Where: No Other Pub, 1370 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free entry

