KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer is now over, and we’re officially into the first weekend of fall. There are multiple events around the Kansas City area for you and the family to enjoy.

Here are just some of the events going on around town this weekend, Sept. 23 through Sept. 25.

Walk/Run to End Domestic Violence

Make a difference by bringing awareness to end domestic violence.

When: Saturday, event beginning at 7:30 a.m., walk will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Where: KCK Community College at the Mary Flunder Lodge, 7250 State Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Free

Lee’s Summit Oktoberfest

The countdown to Lee’s Summit Chamber’s Oktoberfest begins! Transport yourself to the heart of Munich with all the excitement of this fall festival in Downtown Lee’s Summit.

When: Friday, Sept. 2, 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Lee’s Summit Chamber, 220 SE Main, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64063

Cost: $25

The 91st annual Plaza Art Fair will take place this weekend. It will feature 240 artists, the Plaza Art Fair is a top-ranked, national art event with three live music stages and over 20 featured restaurant booths.

When: Friday from 5-10 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Country Club Plaza (47th and Broadway)

Cost: Free

Louisburg Ciderfest

If you’re looking for some old-fashioned apple cider fun to start the fall season off, look no further then the Louisburg Ciderfest in Louisburg, Kansas. Activities include pony rides, inflatable slides, cider and donut making, and craft booths.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Louisburg Cider Mill

Cost: Free

Kansas City Renaissance Festival

It’s week four at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival and this weekend’s theme is “Shamrocks and Shenanigans.” You can enter a potato sack race, enjoy Irish dancing and shake it at a dance contest. It’s also family fun weekend where if you buys two adult ticks, you get two children’s tickets free.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 633 N. 130th St., Bonner Springs, Kansas

Cost: For ticket information, click here.

Nothing says the first weekend of fall like watching a movie at the drive-in, featuring a couple classics Saturday night.

When: 8 p.m. Friday: “Woman King” and “Bullet Train” and 8 p.m. Saturday: “Goonies” and “Grease.”

Where: 291 E. Kentucky Road, Independence, Missouri

Cost: Car load is $20.40

September Northland Cars N Coffee

Come have a donut and coffee while having great conversations and seeing some really cool cars. There will also be a $1 raffle for a signed Mecole Hardman jersey.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday

Where: 600 NE Barry Road, Kansas City, Missouri

Tiki Patio Party

Embrace your inner islander at Kansas City bar Misc. and its Tiki Patio Party. Admission includes all drinks and food from Hawaiian Bros. A portion of proceeds will benefit FOX4’s Love Fund for Children. Find tickets here.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Misc., 1447 Gentry St., North Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $70

Liberty Fall Festival

The Liberty Fall Festival is celebrating 45 years in the metro. The festival will have over 200 artists, vendors and two stages with entertainment from regional and local artists.

When: Friday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Liberty, Missouri

Cost: Free

Rocky Horror Pop-up Bar

Let’s do the Time Warp again at the Rocky Horror Pop-Up Bar! It’s a sexy basement lounge filled with all things Rocky Horror. Guests are encouraged to dress in Rocky Horror garb at this haunted hangout.

When: Friday through Halloween

Where: 1717 W. 9th Street, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $5 per person for the reservation, plus the cost of drinks

Art in the Park Lawrence

Art in the Park is the Lawrence Art Guild’s primary fundraising event and has been a Lawrence tradition since 1964. There will over 130 artists, food trucks and live music.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: South Park at 12th and Massachusetts, downtown Lawrence, Kansas

Cost: Free

KCK Apple Fest

Celebrate the beginning of fall with The Strawberry Swing at Grinter Place. The festival has taken place for 49 years. Enjoy artists and makers, food trucks, live music and entertainment, an apple pie contest and lots more.

When: Sept. 24 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Grinter Place off N. 78th Street and Kaw Drive in Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Free

This event is a fun, friendly family event for all runners and walkers. Strollers, baby joggers, wagons, wheel chairs and well behaved dogs wagons are permitted.

When: 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday

Where: AMF Bowling Center, 505 E. 18th Avenue, North Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $40

Shop multiple vintage, antique and “junque” vendors all set up on Oak Street. This is an outdoor shopping event

When: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Bonner Springs, Kansas

Cost: Free outdoor event

Kansas City Parade of Homes

The fall Parade of Homes will feature over 250 homes throughout the Kansas City area. Tour some of the most impressive houses in the area, including townhomes, villas and single-family homes. Search homes near you on the Home Builders Association of Greater KC’s website.

When: Saturday through Oct. 9, daily from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Various homes throughout KC metro

Cost: Free

