Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Van Gogh, NASCAR and more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weekend is finally here, and that means it’s time to get out of the house and find some Kansas City fun.

Whether you want to soak in some Kansas City art and history, cheer on your favorite NASCAR driver or get ready for Halloween with some spooky fun, there’s plenty to do this weekend.

Here are five events to check out on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 (and a few that will keep going for weeks) in the Kansas City area:

NASCAR at Kansas Speedway

Let’s go racing! Race weekend at Kansas Speedway begins Saturday with a doubleheader of NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series action. Fans can catch fireworks after Saturday’s races, too!

Then on Sunday, catch a pre-race concert by artist Mitchell Tenpenny. Around 2 p.m. actor, KCK native and Grand Marshal Eric Stonestreet will give the command to start engines for the NASCAR Cup Series’ Hollywood Casino 400.

When: Oct. 23-24, various times

Where: Kansas Speedway, 400 Speedway Blvd., Kansas City, KS

Cost: Prices vary

Van Gogh Alive

Starlight and The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art are teaming up to present the incredible works of Van Gogh like you’ve never seen.

Surround yourself in the works of one of the most famous artists in history with this massive, immersive, multi-sensory art experience at “Van Gogh Alive.”

Over two dozen projectors will display Van Gogh’s works inside Starlight Theatre’s 10-story stage house. Get a sneak peak of this exhibit in the video player above.

When: Oct. 23 through Dec. 31, various times

Where: Starlight Theatre, 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, MO

Cost: $30-60

Spooky Snake Saturday

Snake Saturday’s original spring celebration was canceled due to COVID-19, but the parade was rescheduled for the fall — with a new, spooky theme, too.

Organizers for Spooky Snake Saturday are switching up a few other things this year, too. Instead of the traditional Lads and Lassies contest, this year, it will be a Ghouls and Goblins costume contest. Registration is already closed, but don’t miss all the fun costumes.

The traditional parade will see some changes as well. This year, it will be a walk-through, stationary event — like a trunk-or-treat but with parade floats.

There will still be the usual carnival, complete with a Ferris wheel and more rides, plus a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, children’s theater and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 (carnival and charity cookoff also held Friday night, Oct. 22)

Where: Festival near 18th Street and Howell Avenue; parade on 18th St. and Swift Avenue; costume contest at Macken Park, 800 Clark Ferguson Drive.

Cost: All activities are free except carnival and food vendors.

End of the World Pub Crawl

Zombies have taken over Kansas City — or at least Martini Corner. Gather your friends and fight for your life at the End of the World Pub Crawl!

Your task is to travel to all the participating venues while also avoiding the zombies that are trying to take your life (a.k.a. flags). If you succeed, you have a chance at some “killer prizes,” organizers say. Costumes are encouraged.

When: Oct. 23, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Martini Corner, 400 E. 31st St., Kansas City, MO

Cost: $35, advance; $40, at the door

Kansas City Museum

After years of renovations, the Kansas City Museum reopened this week. This weekend will be its first weekend fully open to the public in seven years. Roughly $22 million went to restoring the mansion built in 1910.

Now the community can see new exhibits on Kansas City’s history and cultural heritage. Reservations are required. If you can’t make it this weekend, don’t stress. the museum will be open for weeks and weeks to come.

When: 10 am. to 8 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Kansas City Museum, 3218 Gladstone Blvd., Kansas City, MO

Cost: Free