KANSAS CITY, Mo. — – Tickets for the 7th annual THUNDERGONG! charity show, hosted by Jason Sudeikis, go on sale this Friday.

THUNDERGONG! benefits the Steps of Faith Foundation, a nonprofit that provides prosthetics to people who need them. The foundation said there will be a “star-studded” lineup of performers at this year’s event.

Sudeikis, a Kansas City-area native and “Ted Lasso” star, will be joined by actors Sam Richardson, Brendan Hunt, Will Forte and more this year.

The event will be held at The Uptown Theater on Nov. 11.

Money raised from Thundergong! benefits uninsured and underinsured amputees to help give them access to prosthetic limbs through the Steps of Faith Foundation.

“We are excited to once again share an amazing experience made possible by our incredible performers and sponsors,” Steps Of Faith Executive Director Billy Brimblecom said.

“It’s great that we can still come together for much needed fun in support of a great cause. I can’t wait to see everybody there.”

You can get tickets to this year’s event here, starting at 10 a.m. Friday.