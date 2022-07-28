KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brew at the Zoo tickets are now on sale as of Thursday.

The event will take place at the Kansas City Zoo on Saturday, October 15, with live music and free sampling from more than 35 local breweries and wineries, plus food trucks.

Each year, Brew at the Zoo features an animal that benefits from the Kansas City Zoo’s Conservation Fund, and this year we are putting the Eastern spotted skunk in the spotlight.

Tickets also includes access to GloWild, Kansas City Zoo’s new immersive lantern festival featuring a 1-mile walk through handmade steel and silk sculptures depicting animals, botanicals, and more.

Tickets are $60, and Friends of the Zoo members receive a $10 discount. The event is expected to sell out, according to the zoo.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.