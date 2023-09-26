KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Queen B is set to celebrate the end of the Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City this weekend.

Beyoncé is coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 1, taking the stage at 8 p.m. for her final show in the Renaissance World Tour.

Fans can still grab a seat at the sold-out show by snagging verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster or by using a third-party ticket site like SeatGeek or StubHub.

Here’s what it will cost you, as of Tuesday afternoon:

Ticketmaster:

On Ticketmaster’s verified resale, tickets start at $200 for the upper bowl. In the lower bowl, tickets range anywhere from $400 to $2,000. On the floor, tickets range from $750 to $3,600.

If you are looking for the VIP experience, you’ll have to up your price point.

Club Renaissance tickets are $3,000. If you want to stand in B-Hive A, right next to the stage, prepare to pay about $3,600. But in B-Hive B, you could pay a whopping $10,600.

StubHub:

On StubHub, tickets start at $240 for the upper bowl. In the lower bowl, tickets range anywhere from $450 to $2,800. On the floor, tickets range from $850 to $2,600.

Club Renaissance tickets are $3,000 to $6,300. If you want to stand in B-Hive A, the could pay around $5,000 or more. In B-Hive B, you can expect to pay anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000.

Seat Geek:

On SeatGeek, you can find tickets in the upper bowl for $200. In the lower bowl tickets range from $330 to $3,200. On the floor tickets range from $790 to $3,800.

Club Renaissance tickets are around $2,500. If you want to stand in B-Hive A, the price you will pay is around $4,500 or more. In B-Hive B, you could pay anywhere from $4,000 to $8,000.

All stadium gates open at 7 p.m. Sunday, about one hour before the show is set to start. To learn more about what to expect at the concert, click here.