Tom’s Town named official Gin of the Kansas City Power & Light District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Power & Light District announced a partnership with Kansas City brand Tom’s Town Distilling. Tom’s Town Botanical Gin is now the official gin of the Kansas City Power & Light District and is available at bars and restaurants throughout the district.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with such a well-respected, local Kansas City company,” said John Moncke, president of the Power & Light District.

“We look forward to integrating Tom’s Town into our signature events like our upcoming New Year’s Eve Celebration, NYE Live!”

Tom’s Town Botanical Gin has won numerous awards in the spirits industry since it launched in 2016, including gold medals in both 2018 and 2019 at the renowned Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America conference.

Tom’s Town will be available throughout the district at No Other Pub, Mosaic, Shark Bar, PBR Big Sky, McFadden’s, Pizza Bar, Guy’s Dive, and in the KC Live! Living Room. Specialty gameday cocktails featuring Tom’s Town will be available during Chiefs’ watch parties all season long.