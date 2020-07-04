Top 4 best movies starring Will Smith aka Mr. July

Hollywood insiders dubbed megastar Will Smith “Mr. July” for his string of hit movies released in mid-summer. It started during the 1996 Fourth of July weekend with, appropriately, “Independence Day.” From then on, studios counted on Smith to jump start the summer tentpole season.

His other July releases included “Men in Black,” “Wild, Wild West,” “Bad Boys II” and “I, Robot,” each one raking in well over $100 at the domestic box office.

Now, take a look at what we’ve ranked as Mr July’s top 4 movies of all time.

#4 Enemy of the State (R) 1998 Buena Vista Pictures

#3 Six Degrees of Separation (R) 1993 MGM

#2 Men In Black (PG)1997 Columbia

#1 Ali (R) 2001 Columbia