Top 4 movies from Tenet director Christopher Nolan

Director Christopher Nolan has established himself as one of the best and most original and visual directors working today. He is one of few directors who has developed a distinct directing and editing style.

The director always manages to challenge audiences with unique stories while employing filmmaking techniques that always seem to break new ground. His new film “Tenet” is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.



#1 The Dark Knight

“The Dark Night” (2008) is arguably one of the best comic book movies ever and easily the best Batman movie. It provides a sense of realism with dark and post-heroic themes. It also features Heath Ledger’s insanely breathtaking Oscar-winning performance as the Joker.



#2 Dunkirk

In this 2017 visionary retelling of a true World War II mission, director Christopher Nolan brilliantly captures the horror and struggles of war. It’s all very linear but also extremely powerful.

#3 Inception

“Inception” broke all of the heist movie rules. The 2010 film is director Christopher Nolan’s trippy masterpiece. Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this metaphysical puzzle that is equal parts confusing and thrilling.



#4 Memento

If you watched Christopher Nolan’s filmography you would see this 2000 movie coming a mile away. “Memento” is told in reverse chronology. It’s an innovative thriller that suspensefully plays out to perfection.