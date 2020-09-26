Top 4 Sharon Stone movies to revisit after watching ‘Ratched’

BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 07: Award winner Sharon Stone speaks on stage during the GQ Men of the Year Award show at Komische Oper on November 07, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ Germany)

Sharon Stone is a true international movie star. The 62-year old is best known for her iconic performances in the ‘90s, but has continued to steadily work. The former model and Oscar nominee is currently starring in Netflix’s series “Ratched.”

#4 The Disaster Artist

Sharon Stone starred in this quirky comedy about a wannabe actor who produces the worst movie ever made. She convincingly plays a Hollywood agent while displaying a bit of comedic timing.

#3 Total Recall

Sharon Stone teamed up with Arnold Schwarzenegger at the height of his career in this sci-fi action film.

#2 Basic Instinct

This is the movie that made Sharon Stone famous. It was one particular scene that had the entire world talking in this edgy erotic thriller starring Michael Douglas.

#1 Casino

Sharon Stone is the best part of this Martin Scorsese masterpiece. She portrays Robert Di Niro’s girlfriend in an electrifying performance that definitely deserved an Oscar. She was nominated for the role but didn’t win.