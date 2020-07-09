Top 4 stream-worthy shows to watch this weekend (7/10)

#4 Greyhound (Apple TV)
Tom Hanks is back. That’s really all you need to know. This time around he stars in “Greyhound.” Hanks stated that he’s extremely disappointed that people can’t see it on the big screen. So you know he was committed. Based on the novel “The Good Shepherd” by C.S. Forester, “Greyhound” is the thrilling story of the leader of an Allied convoy crossing the North Atlantic in 1942 as he faces relentless attack by a Nazi submarine wolf pack.
#3 Palm Springs (Hulu)
“Palm Springs” starring Adam Sanberg is this generations’ “Groundhog Day.” Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over again. It’s an indie rom-com with a lot of heart. It’s an Infinite Time Loop movie during a time when many of us are living in our own Infinite Time Loop.
#2 Hamilton (Disney Plus)
Released on July 3rd, the award-winning Broadway musical broke streaming records. Duh! The musical is a cultural phenomenon. While on Broadway, tickets cost mad amounts of money. Now that it is streaming on Disney Plus, it is available for all to see. It’s brilliance can not be overstated. It’s a history lesson on one of America’s greatest founding fathers and it’s delivered all in hop-hop with lyrics that penetrate the soul.
#1 The Old Guard (Netflix)
Academy Award winner Charlize Theron stars in “The Old Guard.” With apologies to Sigourney Weaver, Theron is the greatest female action star ever. You saw what she did in “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Well, she delivers again in this adaptation of Image Comics’ “The Old Guard” by Greg Rucka. Theron plays an immortal superhero who is 6.000 years-old and battles the best with guns and axes. Now that’s a reason to watch!