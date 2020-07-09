Top 4 stream-worthy shows to watch this weekend (7/10)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --- An artist and poet are teaming up to help fight violence on Kansas City Streets.

Ada Koch paints red poppies for the World War I Museum, and she was recently selected to decorate a Kansas City Streetcar with her poppies as part of the Art in the Loop program. At the same time, she is displaying her poppy artwork and other paintings this month at the Bunker Center for the Arts at 1014 East 19th Street, Kansas City, Mo.