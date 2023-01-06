From top left, Janet Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Luke Combs, Taylor Swift and Billy Joel. (Photos via Getty Images and Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From Taylor Swift to Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen to Shania Twain, there are dozens of acts coming to Kansas City in 2023.

Here are the top shows and music festivals coming to theaters, arenas and stadiums in the Kansas City area this year:

The Judds + Martina McBride, Kelsea Ballerini

One of the first big concerts of 2023 features three female country music stars. Wynonna Judd is bringing her “The Judds: The Final Tour” to Kansas City just months after her mother’s death. But she’ll have some help on stage. Martina McBride and Kelsea Ballerini will join the fun.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Where: T-Mobile Center

Tickets: $30+, buy tickets online

Bruce Springsteen

The Boss is going on tour for the first time since 2017, and they’re making a stop in Kansas City this winter. Springsteen will also be selling recordings from every concert on the tour if you can’t make it or want a keepsake.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where: T-Mobile Center

Tickets: Find tickets online

Winter Jam Tour

Winter Jam is one of Christian music’s biggest tours, and this year’s headliners are band We the Kingdom and singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp. Plus you’ll find a solid lineup of supporting acts, including Disciple, Anne Wilson and more.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 3

Where: T-Mobile Center

Tickets: $15 donation requested at door

Blake Shelton

Country music star Blake Shelton is bringing his “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” to Kansas City with special guests CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: T-Mobile Center

Tickets: $60+, buy tickets online

Janet Jackson

Dance-pop queen Janet Jackson is taking her music back on the road for her “Together Again” tour in 2023, and she’s coming to downtown Kansas City. Rapper Ludacris will be joining her for the show.

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2

Where: T-Mobile Center

Tickets: $40+, buy tickets online

Thomas Rhett

Country star Thomas Rhett’s “Home Team Tour” is headed to Kansas City this summer. Special guests include Cole Swindell and newcomer Nate Smith.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19

Where: T-Mobile Center

Tickets: $30+, buy tickets online

Luke Combs

Country music superstar Luke Combs is bringing his world tour to Kansas City, and he’s taking the stage at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time. He’ll be joined by Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.

When: 5:45 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Tickets: Find tickets online

Phase Fest

If you ever shouted “It’s not just a phase,” in the late ’90s or early 2000s, this alternative music festival might be just for you. Bands like The All-American Rejects, Plain White T’s and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are playing, and they’re still planning to announce more acts.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 16

Where: Legends Field

Tickets: $39+, buy tickets online

Tacos & Tequila Festival

The Tacos & Tequila Festival is back for its third year in Kansas City, Kansas. Organizers have already announced that rappers Flo Rida and Lil’ John are in the lineup, and more acts are still going to be announced. Plus there will be dozens of tacos, margaritas and tequila flights to try.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Legends Field

Tickets: $59+, buy tickets online

Boulevardia

Although Boulevardia organizers haven’t announced the 2023 lineup yet, this Kansas City festival usually features dozens of acts — everything from popular bands to local musicians. The event also offers plenty of craft beer, food trucks,

When: Friday, June 16 – Saturday, June 17

Where: Crown Center

Tickets: Find ticket information here

Matchbox Twenty

Enjoy a concert under the summer sky when pop-rock band Matchbox Twenty comes to Starlight Theatre this summer. This is the band’s first tour since 2017.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: Starlight Theatre

Tickets: Find ticket information here

Taylor Swift

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is bringing her “The Eras Tour” to Kansas City for not just one but two shows. She’s performing alongside MUNA and Gracie Abrams. But a Ticketmaster meltdown left thousands of fans disappointed. Now third-party resale tickets are selling for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

When: July 7 and July 8

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Tickets: Find resale tickets on SeatGeek, VividSeats, StubHub or Tickets for Less

Foreigner

The legendary rock band Foreigner is going on its farewell tour this summer, and they’re making a stop in Kansas City. They’ll be joined by the band Loverboy.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18

Where: Starlight Theatre

Tickets: $30+, buy tickets online

Shania Twain

Let’s go, girls! Shania Twain is hitting the road for the first time in nearly five years after releasing her new album, “Queen of Me,” in February. Mickey Guyton will be joining the tour when it stops in Kansas City this summer.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19

Where: T-Mobile Center

Tickets: Buy tickets online

Ed Sheeran

Grammy Award-winner Ed Sheeran is bringing his “+–=÷× Tour” to Kansas City, and for the second time he’ll be taking over Arrowhead Stadium. He’ll be joined by special guests Khalid and Cat Burns.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Tickets: Buy tickets online

Billy Joel + Stevie Nicks

Two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are coming to Arrowhead Stadium this summer. It will be the first time Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have ever played together on the same stage in Missouri, according to Live Nation.

When: Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Station

Tickets: Buy tickets online

Goo Goo Dolls + O.A.R.

The Goo Goo Dolls are hitting the road this summer to promote their new album “Chaos in Bloom.” Fellow alternative band O.A.R. will join them for “The Big Night Out Tour” when it comes to Kansas City.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: Starlight Theatre

Tickets: $30+, buy tickets online