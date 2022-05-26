KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters Memorial Day weekend.

To celebrate the release Union Station is offering fans an experience you can only have by visiting the Kansas City landmark.

Union Station has an exhibit of Top Gun memorabilia on display.

Most of the items belong to Commander Jesse Reed, an actual Top Gun Naval Aviator.

Visitors can check out his MILSPEC leather flight jacket and helmet. A 50mm round shell, model of an F/A-18 E Multirole Combat Jet, and a hook point from an aircraft carrier landing are also part of the display.

You’ll also be able to see an actual Navy Flight Logbook pilots use to keep track of their hours in the air.

The display will be in Union Station’s Extreme Screen Lobby through June 16.

Watch the video in the player at the top of the page to hear from Commander Reed to see what he thinks of the new movie, and what you won’t see in it.

Fans can also watch Top Gun: Maverick at Union Station’s Regnier Extreme Screen theater. It’s the largest screen in the region.

It starts showing Top Gun: Maverick Thursday, May 26. Tickets are $8 for adults and $7 for children through June 16. There are three shows daily.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.