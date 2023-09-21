KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The internet rumors have been swirling in recent weeks about Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and popstar Taylor Swift possibly dating.

Now the Chiefs star is commenting on the gossip.

It almost seemed like Travis Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce confirmed the news this week, saying the rumors were “100% true” on Philadelphia sports radio — until he finished with “No, I’m joking.”

So instead of asking Jason Kelce, sports broadcasters are now going straight to the source.

Travis Kelce visited “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday where he was asked about the dating rumors going viral.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got,” Kelce said. “I think right now it’s like that old game in school called telephone where everybody’s just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff.”

“No one actually knows what’s going on.”

Kelce also joked about his own brother fueling the gossip.

“The guy is absolutely ridic– can’t stay out of a headline,” Kelce said, urging people to stop asking Jason about his love life.

But the Chiefs tight end did admit he’s talked to Swift after McAfee asked if he hates all the rumors.

“I mean it’s life, baby. It’s life. I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court,” Kelce said.

Chiefs fans might even see the popstar at a future game.

“I told her I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,” Kelce said. “So we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Rumors of the romance started after Travis said in a New Heights podcast episode that he failed to give Taylor Swift his phone number at her Kansas City stop on “The Eras Tour.”

Then the Cruel Summer singer, 33, and the Chiefs tight end, also 33, were rumored to have been “quietly hanging out” earlier this month.

It even spread to the Chiefs latest game against the Jaguars where broadcasters slipped in several Taylor Swift references when talking about Kelce.

The Chiefs TE had previously been asked about dating the popstar but hasn’t confirmed anything publicly about the relationship.

Meanwhile, Swift reportedly split from actor Joe Alwyn in April after six years together.

Now who knows? Maybe she’ll make a third stop at Arrowhead Stadium this year.