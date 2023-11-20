KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As they travel back and forth to spend time together, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could be spending the holidays together, too.

Swift has already attended four Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on the star tight end, and Kelce has even traveled to Argentina to attend an Eras Tour show. The two have also had an exciting weekend in New York City.

Their parents are even expected to meet Monday at the Chiefs vs Eagles game.

So with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see the two celebrating together.

Here’s what reports are saying.

TMZ reports Swift and Kelce are working with their busy work schedules to make sure they can spend as much time together as possible.

The tabloid news outlet says the Chiefs’ star tight end and popstar are getting into the Christmas spirit and are moving forward with plans to spend the holidays together.

Sources told TMZ that, although they have crazy schedules, they are looking forward to spending Thanksgiving together in Kansas City.

Entertainment Tonight also reports the two plan to spend more time together over the holidays.

The Swift and Kelce families are reportedly taking steps to have Thanksgiving together. Afterall, the Kelces and Swift’s parents will already be in town for the Chiefs vs. Eagles game.

“We’re told Thanksgiving with the two families could go down in Kansas City. Travis and his fam will already be in town Monday for his game against the Eagles,” the site reported.

According to TMZ, the couple and their families may celebrate at Kelce’s new $6 million home in Leawood.

It hasn’t been said where the pair will spend Christmas, but Kelce does have a game in Kansas City against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

“It’s unclear where they’ll spend Christmas, but they’ve already told folks close to them they’ve been chatting about it. Our sources say the couple REALLY wants to be together this holiday season,” the outlet reports.

Swift has all of December and January off from her international Eras Tour schedule.

Who knows, maybe “everything is icy and blue, and Travis would be there too” for the holiday season.