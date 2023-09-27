KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a big week for Chiefs Kingdom and Swifties, from jersey sales to possible Taylor sightings. The talk about the appearance is never ending.

Now, star tight end Travis Kelce is breaking his silence on Taylor Swift being in attendance for Sunday’s game and her stay in Kansas City.

Travis and his brother Jason’s “New Heights” released its newest episode Wednesday morning where Travis finally comments on the rumors about him and the Cruel Summer singer.

Travis and Swift have not said much about their relationship to the public or addressed it in the media. But Jason and Travis commented on what could be called the most talked-about event of the week: the Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift visiting the home of Chiefs Kingdom.

The pop star was pictured cheering for the Chiefs in Travis’ suite at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Donna Kelce, Travis’ mother.

“We’ve been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life,” Jason Kelce said in the the episode. “Now, we’ve gotta talk about it.”

“Yeah, my personal life that’s not so personal, I did this to myself, Jason. I know this,” Travis said while laughing. “What’s real is that you know it is my personal life… And I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doin’ this show every single week”

Travis said since Swift attended the game, his life has changed, even though it’s only been a couple of days since Swift’s appearance.

“I’ve noticed a few things, like paparazzi outside of my house. 100% and they all have British accents or something European. They have a camera in their hands and they’re screaming my name,” Travis said.

Kelce revealed in July that he went to one of Swift’s Eras Tour dates in Kansas City this summer and tried unsuccessfully to meet her and give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

A few weeks later, rumors emerged that the two were seeing each other.

Last week, Travis Kelce said on a sports talk show that he invited Swift to a Chiefs game. Little did we know she would actually show up. During the episode, Travis praised Taylor for coming to the game.

“I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light,” Travis said. “On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive.”

Toward the end of the time the two brothers spent talking about her attendance, Travis revealed he won’t be talking much about his relationship or personal life going forward.

“I want to respect both of our lives,” Travis said. “I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying ‘alright now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

Kelce had to give at least one reference to one of her songs. He said they “Slid off in the ‘Getaway Car‘ in the end.”

You can catch the new podcast episode when it drops on Youtube Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. That’s on the “New Heights Show” channel on YouTube or listen to it now on Spotify.

New Heights is Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.