Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In less than two weeks, Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” will have fans flooding into Kansas City. But if you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, drop everything now, it might be your time to shine.

Capital One is hosting a ticket giveaway at its Kansas City Country Club Plaza Café location Tuesday through Friday.

Four lucky ones will each win a pair of tickets to one of the two Kansas City shows scheduled July 7 and 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

To enter, you must visit the Country Club Plaza Café location and scan a QR code printed on café signs or ambassador lanyards.

Only one entry per person is allowed. Two winners will be selected at random for each show and notified by email. The pair of tickets will be digitally transferred to each winner.