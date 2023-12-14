KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The day has finally arrived. The KC Wheel at Pennway Point opened for riders Thursday.

At 150 feet tall with 36 climate-controlled gondolas, the KC Wheel allows for panoramic views of downtown Kansas City from a new vantage point.

It’s a scenic outlook that two of its first riders, Roberto and Ester Aguirre, enjoyed.

“You were born just down the street here?” FOX4’s Jacob Kittilstad asked.

“Yes, born and raised here,” Roberto said. “(In) 1966, I joined the United States Army at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. That’s where I met this girl.”

“El Paso, that’s where I’m from,” Ester said.

“They let us come to an amusement park in El Paso, and they had around a 50-60 foot Ferris wheel,” Roberto said.

“So we took the Ferris Wheel. I mean, it’s like he forced me,” Ester said.

“We went up there, and I gave the guy a couple dollars and said to stop at the midpoint,” Roberto said.

“He stopped it. He goes, ‘Will you marry me?'” Ester said.

“So I ask her to marry me. She didn’t want to marry me. So I kept moving [the seat] forcefully, forcefully,” Roberto said.

“I’m looking down, and he kept shaking it. He kept saying, ‘Will you marry me?’ And I go ‘Yeah, yeah, OK! Make it stop!'” Ester said.

“How many years ago was that?” FOX4 asked.

“Oh my God. We’re going on 57 [years] married,” Ester said.

“How long did you know her before you proposed?” FOX4 asked.

“Uh, only about two weeks,” Roberto said.

“So now we’re going to be on the Ferris wheel, and I’m going to ask her again to renew our marriage vows,” Roberto said Thursday.

The story is something ICON Experiences, which manages the wheel, highlighted. They said based on what they’ve seen at their similar St. Louis Wheel, people seek them out for these moments.

“It is one of the very, very special parts of what we do. We do get to become part of peoples’ life moments from proposals to even having a wedding on the wheel — we’ve had weddings on our wheel — to gender reveals,” said Karyn Wilder, vice president and general manager of ICON Experiences.

“And that’s what we do this for, so people can create special moments for their life.”

“The decision to marry him, how do you feel about it?” FOX4 asked Ester.

“Oh, after so many years, it’s been a long time so, can’t say no anymore,” Ester said with a laugh.

Need to know

Tickets are available for purchase online only with a limited time opening price of $15 to experience the KC Wheel, $12 for Pennway Putt mini golf. Save an additional $2 per Pennway Putt admission when purchased with a KC Wheel admission.

Tickets must be purchased online for designated times.

Operating hours for the KC Wheel will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 15 through Jan. 2, 2024. Developers have not announced hours for dates beyond the new year.

More at Pennway Point

The KC Wheel isn’t the only attraction coming to the Pennway Point development. It’s just the most visible.

Pennway Putt, a 16-hole mini golf course, will sit next to the KC Wheel — along with drinks, beer, wine and sweet treats at a Wheel House food and beverage location.

The entertainment area will also showcase custom art to reflect the culture of Kansas City, sports and landmarks throughout the city.

Beyond the Ferris Wheel, 3D Development is developing the Pennway Point entertainment district. They have plans to turn former industrial buildings into large restaurant and entertainment spaces with a variety of food and drink options.

The company previously announced a building called Barrel Hall will house Boulevard Brewery’s Barrel Aged Tasting Experience and Taproom, sausage stand Wurstl, Chef J BBQ and The Bull Creek Distillery, with an attached Smoke Shack.

Next door, TaleGate will house Beef & Bottle, Funk House and Talegate Park, with performances spaces for concerts and gameday activities.