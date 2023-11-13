KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four-time Grammy-winning artist Drake announced his “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” and he’s bringing his friend and fellow rapper J. Cole.

A release from Live Nation on Monday reveals that the two will be at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City next March.

This follows Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” tour that he finished this year and will feature songs from his most recent album, “For All The Dogs” and more. That new album includes a song J. Cole features on, “First Person Shooter.”

Fans might expect a couple other songs they’ve done together like “In The Morning” by J. Cole and Drake’s “Jodeci Freestyle.”

Pre-sale tickets begin on Wednesday with general sales starting on Friday. The pre-sale tickets can only be attained by Cash App Card customers and will go on sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday and go through 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Drake won’t bring J. Cole to every one of his 22 shows for this tour, but the Dreamville founder will be in Kansas City for the March 2 date inside the T-Mobile Center.