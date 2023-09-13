KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An interactive world of animatronic unicorns will soon take over the Kansas City Convention Center.

Unicorn World — complete with a magical forest, arts and crafts, story time and life-sized, moving unicorns — comes to Kansas City on Oct. 7-8.

Created by husband-wife duo Patrick and Lauren Mines, organizers say this family-friendly event is great for all ages, even adults who want to tap into their inner child.

“Seeing the joy, inspiration and creativity reflected in the faces of families when they experience the magic of Unicorn World drives us to bring this event to communities throughout the country,” Lauren Mines said in a statement.

Families can also get photos taken, enjoy face painting and go wild on bounce houses.

Unicorn World has held events in over a dozen cities, including Chicago, Miami and Atlanta, and plans to visit San Antonio, West Palm Beach and more this year.

Tickets are $30 per person and free for children under age 2. They must be purchased in advance online, where families can reserve a time slot.