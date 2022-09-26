KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the first virtual reality experience of its kind in the U.S., and you can find it at Kansas City’s Union Station.

The landmark is now home to a VR machine. It came from a company in the United Kingdom.

Union Station plans to fire it up and use it for both Halloween events and during the holiday season around Christmas.

You’ll be able to go on a fun ride where the seats move and the winds blow in your face. The hallway going into Science City is also decorated with animatronic creatures to get families in the Halloween sprit.

Inside Science City educators will conduct spooky science experiments for the kids during the month of October.

“This just gives one little add-on where we can say hey, people love these little virtual reality immersive experiences and while science city is great for being hands-on, this is takes you to a different level and a different experience,” Jerry Baber, Union Station COO, said.

The Halloween VR Experience opens Saturday and runs Wednesdays through Sundays during the month of October. The cost is $6 a person. You can learn more online at UnionStation.org.

