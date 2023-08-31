KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With “Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing” in its final weeks, Kansas City’s Union Station is already looking ahead to its next exhibit.

The Kansas City attraction announced Thursday that “Bricktionary: The Ultimate LEGO A-Z” will open in October.

The touring exhibit features more than 150 LEGO models, including a life-sized orca, a massive Saturn V rocket, multiple build stations for hands-on fun and more.

Union Station said there will also be dozens of selfie opportunities with LEGO creations.

“We are excited to bring this fun-focused, family-friendly exhibition to Union Station as we head into the holiday season,” George Guastello, Union Station president and CEO, said in news release.

“LEGO bricks transcend age and span generations. Whether you’re two or 102, LEGO inspires us to think beyond traditional boundaries and believe that anything is possible.”

The new exhibit has been curated by Ryan “Brickman” McNaught and his team. McNaught is one of only 21 worldwide LEGO Certified Professionals and a judge on “LEGO Masters Australia.”

“This exhibition offers free build areas where you can click together what inspires you,” McNaught said. “It becomes the building bricks of imagination.”

“Bricktionary” is just the latest in a series of popular Union Station exhibits. In 2021, Union Station opened “Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away,” which set attendance records. Then “Maya: The Great Jaguar Rises” and “Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing” came to Kansas City in 2022 and 2023.

The “Spider-Man” exhibit runs through the end of September, and then “Bricktionary” opens Oct. 28 through March 31.

Tickets are on sale now. Admission is $14 for Union Station members, $18 for adults and seniors, $15 for children 4-12, free for kids 3 and younger. Union Station also has a $22 “anytime” ticket for a flexible date.