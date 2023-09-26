KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a welcome fit for Queen B.

Two local companies have set up a new display at Union Station, perfect for a free photo opportunity for Beyoncé fans.

Beyoncé takes the stage at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium at 8 p.m. Sunday for her final show in the Renaissance World Tour.

In Union Station’s lobby, massive Alpha Lit marquee lights now spell out “Bey in KC” surrounded by dozens of silver balloons from Events by Erika. It will be up daily through Oct. 4.

Over at Union Station’s planetarium, the KC attraction is hosting a Beyoncé laser show at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday for fans of all ages.

“The show features a soundtrack of greatest hits and fan favorites, all brought to life in spectacular laser light displays and animations under the planetarium’s giant 60-ft dome,” Union Station said.

The soundtrack for the show includes plenty of hits like “Formation,” “Crazy in Love” and “Love on Top,” plus more.

Laser show tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for Union Station members.