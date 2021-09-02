Union Station expands hours for popular ‘Auschwitz’ exhibit to meet ticket demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With tickets selling out quickly, Kansas City’s Union Station has expanded hours for its “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away” exhibit.

Union Station will now offer 9 a.m. tickets for the duration of the exhibition. It previously didn’t open until 10 a.m. daily.

The powerful, emotional exhibit tells the story of Jewish people as they were sent to the Auschwitz Concentration Camp to be tortured and killed by the Nazi Germans. Millions of Jewish people died during the Holocaust in World War II.

There are more than 700 artifacts at the exhibit, and guests can also get headphones to listen to an audio tour.

Union Station leaders spent six years convincing the curators to bring it here to Kansas City. The exhibit came from New York and will go back to Europe at the end of its run in January.

Since Kansas City is one of only two U.S. stops, the exhibit is seeing local, regional and national ticket demand. Over 190,000 tickets have already been claimed by guests from 49 states, Union Station said.

Before expanding hours and releasing this additional tickets, weekends were already sold out through the end of December at the Auschwitz exhibit. The extra hour means there are now weekday and weekend tickets available in September. The exhibit is set to run through Jan. 30, 2022.

But Union Station warns these 9 a.m. tickets are already selling quickly. If you want to visit the exhibit, purchase your tickets as soon as possible.

You can buy tickets to “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away” online here.

The new tickets are available immediately on a first-come basis. Union Station said the new time is for new purchases only; it cannot change times/dates on previously purchased tickets.

Tickets cost $23.50 for adults, $17.50 for students age 3-21, $19 for seniors age 55 and older, and $15 for Union Station members.