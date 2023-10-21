KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station’s popular walk-through holiday village “Holiday Reflections” is returning soon, and organizers plan to make it the “biggest and brightest yet.”

This year, that includes an after-hours pop-up bar called “Tinsel and ‘Tinis” inside the holiday display.

The only catch: It will only be open for three nights.

“Tinsel and ‘Tinis” is set to run Dec. 15, Dec. 16 and Dec. 22 from 8:30-11:30 p.m. after Holiday Reflections closes for the day.

Surrounded by holiday extravagance, the 21-and-older holiday pop-up will have eight bars with themed drinks, including the Rum Rum Rudolph, Santa’s Sangria, Candy Cane Martini, Jingle Juice, Sleigh Ride and more.

Tickets are on sale now and are only $15, which includes entrance to Holiday Reflections. All drinks are sold separately, however. Union Station expects this limited-run pop-up bar to sell out.

Holiday Reflections runs daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 through Jan. 1. Tickets for the holiday display are $7 for weekdays and $10 on weekends.

New this year, Holiday Reflections will feature a liquid fireworks indoor water show called “Fountain Forest.” The 4,500-square-foot illuminated fountain puts on a massive show set to holiday songs.

Holiday Reflections will also add several new selfie scenes to snap holiday photos, including a new “Kiss Me” wall and a “Lollipop Land.”