KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station transforms into “Barbie-Land” this weekend with Barbie-inspired activities to celebrate the long-anticipated premiere of the new movie.

Union Station will turn into Barbie’s Kansas City Dreamhouse. Fans of the iconic doll can expect photo opportunities throughout the Grand Hall, including “Let’s Go Barbie” in Alpha-Lit letters surrounded by an assortment of pink balloons and silver disco balls.

The fun doesn’t stop there. A 6-foot life-size, step-in Barbie box will allow guests to appear as a real-life Barbie doll themselves.

The new “Barbie” film will also be showing at the Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre, and the building will be lit pink to celebrate.

Additional Barbie-themed events and activations include:

Historic Barbie artifacts

Barbie menu items at Pierpont’s

Pink sprinkle apples at Rock Mountain Chocolate Factory

Multiple Barbie menu items at Harvey’s Restaurant

Science-themed Barbie dolls at Science City

Bright colored pop tarts at Pairsi

Barbie events at Union Station start July 19 and will end July 25.