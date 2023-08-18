The Kinetic Climber is a new three-level, interactive exhibit packed with challenges at Science City. (Photo by Science City)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station’s Science City has announced a new attraction that will get Kansas City-area kids moving.

The Kinetic Climber is a three-level, interactive exhibit that’s packed with challenges. Science City said it’s open to kids ages 4 and older.

Science City leaders said the name of the attraction comes from exactly what kids will be doing. “Kinetic” comes from a Greek word meaning “to move,” they said.

But of course, there’s more science behind it than that.

“When you are moving, climbing, jumping, and sliding, you are energy in motion,” a sign outside the new exhibit says. “In fact, any object in motion possesses kinetic energy.”

The new Kinetic Climber is one of over 300 exhibits and attractions at Science City. Find hours and tickets to start exploring online.