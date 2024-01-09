KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new year has arrived, and Kansas City could be seeing more visitors as the city recently made two prominent lists of the best places to travel in 2024.

The Wall Street Journal has named Kansas City, Missouri, in its “The 10 Best Places to Visit in 2024” list.

In the article, the Wall Street Journal said, despite Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance, Kansas City has a lot more to offer than the couple’s budding romance.

The outlet noted many of Kansas City’s new developments like CPKC Stadium, the Rock Island Bridge and Pennway Point.

The outlet noted how the Current’s new stadium will double as a venue for concerts, festivals and farmers markets. The Rock Island Bridge was praised for the novelty of the bridge connecting Kansas and Missouri with a line of cafes and bars. WSJ showcased Pennway Point’s new Ferris wheel, beer garden, food joints and more.

The Journal also touched on PickleCon, the first pickleball convention, which will be held in Kansas City at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Of course, they also wrote about the Kansas City-style barbeque restaurants and jazz music scene.

The New York Times also recently named Kansas City on its list as one of the “52 Places to Go in 2024.” All of their points were similar to the Wall Street Journal’s, like CPKC Stadium, the Rock Island Bridge and Pennway Point.

The outlet also mention the city is the Midwest’s only host for the 2026 World Cup, making it clear “soccer reigns supreme.”

The NY Times also mentioned a new North Kansas City museum opening in March.

“The Rabbit hOle museum will showcase a century’s worth of American children’s literature with immersive and interactive exhibits,” the newspaper said.