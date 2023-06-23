KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 is launching Missouri STEM Explorers Saturday mornings this fall and the search is on for a student to host it. If you’re a middle school student who loves all things Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, we want to meet you at auditions July 1, 2023!

Auditions will be held at Johnson County Community Center inside the Collaboration Center. When you arrive, please register and you will be called in for a 2-minute audition. Families are welcome to check out the Collaboration Center at JCCC while they wait. Inside you’ll find a motion capture studio, professional portrait booth, small collaboration studio, and plenty of couches to relax and hang out in the commons area.

Kansas City Auditions:

Saturday, July 1 st from 9-11am, doors open at 8am

from 9-11am, doors open at 8am Johnson County Community College at the Collaboration Center

When you arrive, register at the desk for the 2-minute audition

Can’t make it to the audition? Then you can submit a short video to Auditions@CampProductions.com. This video should be no more than 2 minutes long and must be submitted by July 1, 2023.

Selected youth co-hosts from around Missouri will not only help ignite the love of STEM in students across the Show Me State, but they also will receive a boost to their own education in the form of $5,000 Missouri 529 Student scholarship program per season.

Missouri STEM Explorers is an engaging and interactive 30-minute program focused on STEM in Missouri. Each episode will dive into a subject related to Science, Technology, Engineering, and/or Math using experiments and demonstrations. Middle school students are being selected as hosts for the various segments at locations in Springfield, St. Louis and Kansas City. Not only, will viewers learn about a STEM subject, but each episode will also include a “Career Moment” in STEM. It will featured a STEM professional detailing their career path, and sharing how students can use their passion for STEM to land their dream career.

The Collaboration center is in OCB 100, just south of MTC and just west of the Library (LIB):