KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the recent release of “Rings of Power”, Wishlisted used Google Trends to determine which states would be which characters from the Lord of the Rings universe.

The newest television series from the fantasy world of J. R. R. Tolkien is streaming on Amazon and has drawn praise and criticism from it’s fans and the list shows which character was searched for the most in each state in a multi-round ranking system to find one for each state.

Kansans searched the most for the leader of the Riders of Rohan, Éomer. Missourians searched for the late-Third Age dwarf Bifur.

Just south of Kansas in Oklahoma, they searched the most for Frodo Baggins and out west in Utah, they searched the most for Gandalf.

State Character State Character State Character Alabama Tom Bombadil Connecticut Boromir Illinois Goldberry Alaska Smaug Delaware Shelob Indiana Farin Arizona Quickbeam Florida Arondir Iowa Denethor II Arkansas Faramir Georgia Bard the Bowman Kansas Éomer California Great Goblin Hawaii Azog Kentucky Celebrimbor Colorado The Nazgul Idaho Legolas Louisiana Beorn

State Character State Character State Character Maine Treebeard Missouri Bifur New Mexico Morgoth Maryland Miriel Montana Eowyn New York Oin Massachusetts Balin Nebraska Thorin II North Carolina Aragorn Michigan Hurin Nevada Haldir North Dakota Gimli Minnesota Theoden New Hampshire Luthien Ohio Elwing Mississippi Samwise Gamgee New Jersey Beren Oklahoma Frodo Baggins

State Character State Character State Character Oregon Celeborn Texas Meriadoc Brandybuck Wisconsin Gloin Pennsylvania Shadowfax Utah Gandalf Wyoming Thranduil Rhode Island Melian “the Maia” Vermont Bilbo Baggins Washington, D.C. Fili South Carolina Galadriel Virginia Idril South Dakota Saruman Washington Elrond Tennessee Dwalin West Virginia Radagast

