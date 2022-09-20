KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the recent release of “Rings of Power”, Wishlisted used Google Trends to determine which states would be which characters from the Lord of the Rings universe.
The newest television series from the fantasy world of J. R. R. Tolkien is streaming on Amazon and has drawn praise and criticism from it’s fans and the list shows which character was searched for the most in each state in a multi-round ranking system to find one for each state.
Kansans searched the most for the leader of the Riders of Rohan, Éomer. Missourians searched for the late-Third Age dwarf Bifur.
Just south of Kansas in Oklahoma, they searched the most for Frodo Baggins and out west in Utah, they searched the most for Gandalf.
|State
|Character
|State
|Character
|State
|Character
|Alabama
|Tom Bombadil
|Connecticut
|Boromir
|Illinois
|Goldberry
|Alaska
|Smaug
|Delaware
|Shelob
|Indiana
|Farin
|Arizona
|Quickbeam
|Florida
|Arondir
|Iowa
|Denethor II
|Arkansas
|Faramir
|Georgia
|Bard the Bowman
|Kansas
|Éomer
|California
|Great Goblin
|Hawaii
|Azog
|Kentucky
|Celebrimbor
|Colorado
|The Nazgul
|Idaho
|Legolas
|Louisiana
|Beorn
|State
|Character
|State
|Character
|State
|Character
|Maine
|Treebeard
|Missouri
|Bifur
|New Mexico
|Morgoth
|Maryland
|Miriel
|Montana
|Eowyn
|New York
|Oin
|Massachusetts
|Balin
|Nebraska
|Thorin II
|North Carolina
|Aragorn
|Michigan
|Hurin
|Nevada
|Haldir
|North Dakota
|Gimli
|Minnesota
|Theoden
|New Hampshire
|Luthien
|Ohio
|Elwing
|Mississippi
|Samwise Gamgee
|New Jersey
|Beren
|Oklahoma
|Frodo Baggins
|State
|Character
|State
|Character
|State
|Character
|Oregon
|Celeborn
|Texas
|Meriadoc Brandybuck
|Wisconsin
|Gloin
|Pennsylvania
|Shadowfax
|Utah
|Gandalf
|Wyoming
|Thranduil
|Rhode Island
|Melian “the Maia”
|Vermont
|Bilbo Baggins
|Washington, D.C.
|Fili
|South Carolina
|Galadriel
|Virginia
|Idril
|South Dakota
|Saruman
|Washington
|Elrond
|Tennessee
|Dwalin
|West Virginia
|Radagast
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.