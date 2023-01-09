KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s that time of year. Kansas City Restaurant Week is back once again for 10 days of dining deals.

Dozens of Kansas City restaurants will offer delicious meals at great prices, and those participating still plan to give back to the community, too.

Whether this is your first venture into Kansas City Restaurant Week or you’re a seasoned pro, make sure you’re prepared. Here’s what you need to know:

When and where?

The 14th annual Kansas City Restaurant Week runs from Friday, Jan 13, through Sunday, Jan. 22, giving diners 10 days to grab a meal. Times vary based on each restaurant’s hours.

Over 200 restaurants across the Kansas City area that are participating in 2023, which means no matter what you’re craving or where you live, there’s something for everyone.

Barley’s Kitchen + Tap (Photo via Visit KC)

Aroma Bistro (Photo by Pilsen Photo Co-Op)

Grunauer (Photo via Visit KC)

You can view a list of all the KC Restaurant week participants, along with their Restaurant Week menus, hours and more.

The site allows you to search based on lunch/dinner menu, carryout/delivery options, neighborhoods, cuisine type and specialty diets.

Can I get to-go or delivery?

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas City Restaurant Week focused on dine-in service. But in recent years, organizers have switched things up.

So if dining in isn’t your style, dozens of participating restaurants are also offering their Kansas City Restaurant Week deals for carryout and/or delivery.

To see which restaurants offer these services, just select the filter “Service Options” on the restaurant list.

How much does it cost?

KC Restaurant Week offers curated multi-course lunches and dinners at fixed price points.

For many restaurants, lunch menus are $20 and $40 of $50 for dinner menus.

The Ship (Photo by Pilsen Photo Co-Op)

The Stilwell at Loews (Photo by Pilsen Photo Co-op)

Trezo Mare (Photo by Pilsen Photo Co-Op)

The best way to figure out the cost before you dine is to check out the restaurant list online, which includes menus and pricing.

Planning ahead

KC Restaurant Week also has a mobile app to help you plan your dining experiences. You can view the restaurant list and map, make reservations, create a wish list, get photo filters and more.

To download the app, visit the following links:

If you plan to dine in, here are a few expert tips:

Book your reservations early.

Consider dining outside of traditional dinner hours.

The second weekend tends to see slightly smaller crowds.

Supporting the community

Not only are you supporting Kansas City’s restaurant industry during this 10-day event, diners are also giving back to three local nonprofits.

Participating restaurants have promised to give 10% of their sales from Kansas City Restaurant Week meals to Cornerstones of Care, which supports children and families through foster care and adoption, youth and family support, and education and training.

KC Restaurant Week’s two founding beneficiaries, the Visit KC Foundation and the Greater KC Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, will also benefit from the proceeds. The two organizations are focused on workforce development in tourism and hospitality.

Since KC Restaurant Week began in 2010, restaurants and diners have raised millions of dollars for local causes.