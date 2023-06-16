KANSAS CITY, Mo. — World’s of Fun newest rollercoaster is now officially open.

The amusement park cut the ribbon on the Zambezi Zinger Friday morning. It’s the first new roller coaster to open at Worlds of Fun since the Prowler opened in 2009.

Thirty-two winners of a Big Slick contest – along with some children from Children’s Mercy Hospital – were among the first people to ride this roller coaster.

When World’s of Fun opened 50 years ago, the Zambezi Zinger was one of three original rollercoasters. The park closed the coaster and then shipped it to Columbia, South America in 1997.

This new Zambezi Zinger is much different than the original. Worlds of Fun says it’s faster, safer, and more fun. Some of the first to ride the new coaster agree.

“It’s very exciting. Kind of disjointing a little bit, but super fast, super fun,” Emerson said.

“Whenever you think it’s going to stop and go slower it just keeps going faster,” Aubrey said. “It feels like your stomach drops but it’s a cool feeling at the same time a weird feeling.”

Only season pass members will be allowed to ride it this weekend and then starting Monday, everyone who goes to the park will be able to climb on board.