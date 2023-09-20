KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 92nd annual Plaza Art Fair returns to Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza this weekend, bringing hundreds of artists and thousands of people to the area.

The Plaza Art Fair is set for Sept. 22-24 for the beloved celebration of art, food, culture and music.

The art fair will be open this weekend during the following times:

Friday, Sept. 22 from 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weather

It might be a good idea to bring a rain coat to the Plaza Art Fair this year.

Rain and storms are coming through the KC metro this weekend, with a better chance of strong/severe storms Friday night and Saturday evening.

Still, temperatures will be comfortable for this time of year. Expect highs in the low to mid-80s on Friday and Saturday and mid-70s on Sunday.

Traffic and Parking

You can expect more traffic and road closures than normal if you live, work or visit the Plaza this weekend.

Portions of Nichols Road, Ward Parkway, Pennsylvania Avenue, Broadway and Central Street will be closed off to traffic so artists can set up booths and pedestrians can see the artwork.

There are eight different parking garages on the Plaza that will be open and free for the public to use.

Artists

The Plaza Art Fair features 240 artists this year. The styles of art range from sculptures to digital art and almost everything in between.

You can find a full lists of artists here.

Food and Entertainment

Along with art you can also find a full lineup of live music at the art fair.

Stages:

Polsinelli Main Stage on the Wornall Bridge

Local Music Stage on Ward Parkway & Pennsylvania

Acoustic Stage on Nichols & Central

To see a full list of performers, click here.

There are 16 different restaurants and food vendors offering delicious meals throughout the fair. The full list of restaurants and their menus is available on the Plaza Art Fair’s website.