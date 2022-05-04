KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The scent of barbecue will float over Arrowhead again this weekend. It’s time for the second annual Kansas City BBQ Festival.

The weather will finally be warmer and dryer … and does mom really want anything other than a plate of brisket for Mother’s Day?

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to go:

Dates and Location

BBQ is back in a big way this weekend. You’ll find barbecue, bands and beer at the event.

The festival takes place May 6-8 in Parking Lots C and D at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Friday, May 6 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Weather

The festival will take place rain or shine. Refunds will not be given in the event of inclement weather. Organizers do have a plan in case severe weather happens.

The good news is the FOX4 Weather Team’s forecast said the weekend weather is going to be nice for the festival.

The rain will be out of the KC metro by Friday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s by Sunday.

Make sure you download the FOX4 app so you can get an instant weather update wherever you spend the weekend.

Price

Entry is free to the festival, but that doesn’t include any barbecue or drinks.

Barbecue, beer, and other drinks will be available to buy at the event, or you can buy a Q Pit Pass before the event.

Parking

Parking for the festival is also free.

Those attending the festival can park in lots A and B at the stadium.

All taxis and ride hailing services will also have access to the parking lots.

Q Pit Pass

Avoid the lines while drinking and eating all you’d like? Sign us up!

The Q Pit Pass costs $91 for each adult and $35 for each child.

The pass will get you into exclusive Q Pit Lounges along Pit Row for 2.5 all-inclusive hours of fun. You’ll also have access to private bathrooms.

There are six sessions over the weekend available.

People who don’t have pit passes will not be allowed in the Q Pit Lounges.

Pitmasters

Want to see what’s on the menu before buying a Pit Pass? We’ve got you covered.

Check out the dozen legit Pitmasters taking part in the festival, and see what they specialize in on the smoker.

You’ll know some from around Kansas City, while others have made a name for themselves somewhere else, but each is bringing the sweet heat this weekend.

Barbecue

Food will be sold until it runs out, or the event ends for the day, whichever comes first.

The festival said pricing varies for each vendor, but items range from $5-9.

BBQ Demos

This festival isn’t just about eating and drinking. There is a whole schedule of BBQ demonstrations planned.

Each Pitmaster involved in the festival will be invited onto the stage to show off their skills and recipes.

The schedule for the entire weekend is available at KCBBQFest.com.

Rib Rumble

Everyone is down with an extreme eating challenge.

Barbecue fans can take part in the Rib Rumble for prizes. See how you stack up against other BBQ-lovers and compete to eat the most rib meat in a 5-minute heat.

The contest is Saturday at 3:15 on the Music Stage. There is only room for 8 slots available for contestants, so arrive early for your chance to be chosen.

Live Music

Speaking of entertainment, there’s also a lineup of live music at the festival.

The free tunes start Friday at 5 p.m. on the Crown Royal Music Stage and continues through Sunday afternoon.

Travis Marvin headlines the festival at 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. Checkout the full schedule online.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.