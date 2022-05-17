KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Do you love playing along with contestants on “Wheel of Fortune?” You’ll soon have the chance to play the game yourself.

“Wheel of Fortune” announced it is going on its first-ever live tour.

“Wheel of Fortune Live!” will stop in dozens of cities across North America starting Sept. 8, 2022.

Fans attending the show will have the chance to spin a replica “Wheel of Fortune” wheel and solve the puzzles on the puzzle-board. They will have the chance to win prizes like $10,000, or trips to Paris and Hawaii.

Other people in the audience will also be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.

Hosts for the tour will be announced soon.

Tickets for the live show start at $29.50. General ticket sales open on May 20 at 10 a.m.

VIP Packages are also available and offer fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel.

The show will be in St. Louis at the Fox Theater on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

It will stop at the Muriel Kauffman Theater in Kansas City on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

