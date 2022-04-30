KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Swimming pools and splash parks will open for the summer in about a month, but many communities across the metro are struggling to hire enough lifeguards.

The number of lifeguards available may impact where — and when — you and your kids will be able to dive in for a day of fun when the weather gets warmer.

Below you’ll find where each city stands and when pools and sprayparks will open.

Kansas

LAWRENCE

The Lawrence Parks and Rec Department said it’s working to finalize staffing, schedules and programs.

The department said it hopes to have a finalized plan available in the coming days and weeks.

LENEXA

Lenexa plans to open all three outdoor swimming pools this summer. They will open for the season at the end of May.

The city hired enough lifeguards for the season, but said it does have a few openings, if anyone is looking for a summer job.

MERRIAM

The City of Merriam said it is adequately staffed, but would still like to hire another 10 life guards before Memorial Day.

The city’s pools will open Memorial Day Weekend and run normally this summer.

The city is also planning several fun events including early morning outdoor lap swimming, a pool birthday party to celebrate the Merriam Community Center, an outdoor swim movie night where we will feature The Sandlot, and a cardboard Regatta boat race.

For more information on the events visit Merriam’s Aquatics Center website.

MISSION

Mission said it’s struggling to hire qualified lifeguards for this season, and is concerned about staffing as the summer progresses.

The parks and rec department has enough certified lifeguards hired to open its outdoor Mission Family Aquatic Center. It also has enough staff to keep the Powell Community Center indoor pool open.

The city’s sprayground and pool will open Memorial Day weekend.

The parks and rec department will offer a new exclusive lunch lap swim from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch lap swim begins June 15.

OVERLAND PARK

Lifeguard shortages mean just three of the city’s five outdoor pools will open this summer.

The city does have enough trained lifeguards to staff Young’s Pool, Stonegate Pool, and Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center. The three pools plan to open Memorial Day Weekend.

The city is currently working to hire additional lifeguards. Anyone interested can apply online.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE

Lifeguards have been hired in Prairie Village and the staff is ready for opening day, according to the city.

Prairie Village plans to open its pool May 28 and operate normally all summer.

2022 Pool Hours Pool Complex (all pools): Noon to 8 p.m., daily Concession Stand: Noon to 7 p.m., daily Adults Only Lap Lanes: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., daily



A full schedule can be found on the city’s website.

ROELAND PARK

The city said it will open the season as it did in 2021, with pools open four days a week.

If the city is able to hire enough life guards it will then shift and open pools either five or seven days a week.

Pools will open May 28. A full schedule is available on Roeland Park’s website.

SHAWNEE

Pools in Shawnee will open to the public May 28. The city said it has enough lifeguards to safely staff pools, but is still hiring.

Sprayparks will open in a few weeks, but are weather dependant. If the forecast is too cool and rainy in the first few weeks of May the sprayparks won’t open until later in the month.

Missouri

INDEPENDENCE

Adventure Oasis will open May 28, as long as the weather permits.

The City of Independence said it continues to hire for lifeguards at this time. Applicants can apply for openings online.

Adventure Oasis plans to release hours, class schedules, and rental information in early May.

KANSAS CITY

The Kansas City Parks department plans to provide an update on Monday, May 2.

This area will be updated with that information when we receive it.

LIBERTY

Liberty’s Parks and Rec said it has enough trained lifeguards to open its outdoor pool at the Liberty Community Center this summer. Opening day is May 28.

Outdoor Pool Hours of Operation:

May 28 – Aug. 23, 2022 Monday – Saturday: 12 – 8 p.m. Sundays, Memorial Day and July 4: 12 – 6 p.m.

Aug. 24 – Sept. 5, 2022 Closed weekdays Saturday: 12 – 8 p.m. Sundays and Labor Day: 12 – 6 p.m.



The city plans to open it’s new sprayground at City Park at 10 a.m. on May 28. Other spraygrounds will also open as scheduled on May 28th.

LEE’S SUMMIT

Summit Waves water park in Lee’s Summit will open for the season May 28, weather permitting.

Season passes are currently on sale. A $10 discount is available if passes are purchased before May 1.

