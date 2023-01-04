KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Take a walk down memory lane while celebrating the future of a Kansas City attraction.

Worlds of Fun announced an Anniversary Memory Contest to celebrate its 50th season.

The amusement park asks guests to submit photos and videos of themselves, family, and friends spending time at Worlds of Fun over the past 50 years. They can be uploaded directly to Worlds of Fun.

Photos and videos that are submitted will be featured in social media posts, on signs, and displayed at a historic exhibit in the park throughout the upcoming season.

The contest runs through April 24.

Worlds of Fun says it will randomly select four winners. Each will receive once-in-a-lifetime prizes that may include a 50th Anniversary VIP experience to exclusive merchandise.

Worlds of Fun opens for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 8.