KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Back for its third year, the drive-thru holiday tradition Winter Magic is ready to awe Kansas City-area residents once again.

But new this year, Winter Magic is moving from Swope Park to Cliff Drive in Kessler Park, located in the Historic Northeast part of Kansas City.

Winter Magic will run from Nov. 3 through Jan. 1 from 6-10 p.m. every night.

Tickets are $25 for a carload, so you can load up the entire family. Prices go up if you bring a commercial vehicle. Organizers are encouraging everyone to purchase tickets online in advance.

Tickets are based on time slots, so guests will be asked to arrive any time during the one hour on their ticket. Cash will not be accepted at the gates.

Guests will enter Cliff Drive at Gate 1 near The Paseo and Lexington before the holiday light display runs for one mile before guests exit onto Gladstone. Gates 1 and 3 will only be open during Winter Magic operating hours.

Organizers warn they expect bigger crowds on busy holiday nights and weekends.

Maps show Winter Magic will have a roughly half-mile set aside for cars waiting to get in before the display starts. Planners think that will be enough room, but neighbors previously told FOX4 they’re not so sure and are worried about traffic.

