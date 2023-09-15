KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s popular “Winter Skies” pop-up bar is returning once again this holiday season.

Located at the Skies Kansas City restaurant at the top of Crown Center, the winter-themed bar was a major success last year.

Despite not spinning last year, Winter Skies brought back the nostalgic view atop the Skies restaurant that closed in 2011.

On Friday, Skies Kansas City and the Sheraton hotel announce the Winter Skies pop-up will be back with an “unparalleled blend of elegance and wonder.”

But organizers aren’t releasing any information about this year’s event so far, saying details are “exclusive” for now.

The Skies restaurant features over 70 windows for 360-degree views of Kansas City, including the downtown skyline and other landmarks. Last year’s pop-up bar was filled with white lights snowflakes and Christmas trees, offering special cocktails and more.

In 2022, tickets for multiple weekends at Winter Skies sold out within minutes, and the demand could very well be high again this year.

Organizers declined to comment last year whether the Sheraton hotel would consider investing to get Skies spinning again or whether the unprecedented demand could turn the pop-up into a revival.