KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center will hold the popular “Winter Skies” bar this holiday season.

“Winter Skies” will transform the former Skies restaurant into a winter wonderland beginning Nov. 16 through the holidays.

The restaurant provides guests with panoramic views of the Kansas City skyline with a rounded glass wall. This season’s Winter Skies will feature a winter forest theme.

A festive winter wonderland cocktail menu will be available, made with Kansas City’s Restless Spirits distillery. Beer, wine, and a dinner menu will also be available.

Winter Skies sits at the top of the Sheraton Hotel at Crown Center. The winter-themed bar was a major success last year.

Kaitlyn Mueller, the Senior Marketing Manager for the Sheraton & Westin Crown Center, said they are hoping to have an even better turnout than last year.

“Last year was a fantastic kickoff, and we’re aiming to outdo ourselves this time. With enhanced visuals and a revamped menu, we’re thrilled to have guests re-experience the city’s finest views,” Mueller said. “For those who missed out last year because of the high demand, this season offers a fresh opportunity to join in the experience.”

Reservations will be open to the public, but Sheraton did not release a date for when booking a table will be accessible.