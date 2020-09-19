With fall approaching, local corn mazes and pumpkin patches open for season

LIBERTY, Mo. — The first day of fall is just days away, and local attractions are ready to celebrate.

Here are just a few of the many pumpkin patches, corn mazes and other fun fall businesses already open or opening soon.

Liberty Corn Maze opened for the season Friday, planning to get local families lost in the corn stalks.

This year their four mazes are dedicated to Kansas City sports champions, and that includes the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, the Royals’ World Series win in 2015 and Sporting KC’s championship in 2013. There are also four mazes just for kids.

You’ll need to buy a ticket for a specific time to enter the maze.

Johnson Farms Plants and Pumpkins in Belton opened Friday, ready to welcome families to pick pumpkins, apples, and veggies.

You can also cut sunflowers, let your kids play on the games or take a walk through six-acre corn maze.

Face masks are required this year except for young children and people with health concerns, and there will be increased cleaning.

You can buy tickets in advance for a specific date and time, and then you just have a simple check-in when you arrive.

Carolyn’s Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch opens Saturday in Liberty, but with a few changes this year.

The attraction is also selling tickets for a specific time to help limit the number of people at the farm at one time.

You’ll find hand sanitizer stations added throughout the farm, and there’s plenty of room to social distance. Masks are required, but only if you’re inside a building or can’t social distance.

KC Pumpkin Patch in Olathe opens Sept. 24. There’s plenty of space at this 40-acre farm to spread out.

And if you’re looking for even more family fun than picking pumpkins, this Olathe attraction has all kinds of fun things to do like visiting farm animals, playing corn hole, riding the barrel train and more.

You can buy tickets in advance online.

Louisburg Cider Mill is obviously famous for its apple cider and year-round country store, but they kick the fall festivities up a notch with their corn maze, pumpkin patch and family farm.

The farm opened Friday and, in addition to the maze and pumpkins, there’s plenty of family fun to be had.

Sadly, the popular Ciderfest has been canceled this year because of the pandemic.

No matter where you go to have some fun this fall, Make sure to do your research ahead of time to check for any COVID-19 regulations, weather conditions or advance ticket requirements.