KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March is International Women’s Month. To celebrate, FOX4 Film Critic Shawn Edwards is featuring a prominent and groundbreaking woman who has made an impact in the film industry.

Filmmaker Ava Duvernay was the first black woman to win the Directing Award in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. She won the award in 2012, for her second feature, “Middle of Nowhere.”

Duvernay was also the first black woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Director. She earned that honor for the 2014 movie “Selma.” The movie was also nominated for Best Picture in 2015.

Another “first” for Duvernay was that she was the first black woman to direct a live-action film that earned more than $100 million at the U.S. Box Office for “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Duvernay was born in Long Beach, California. She began her career as a movie publicist, but followed her passion into filmmaking.

She directed her first feature “This is the Life,” a documentary on the history of L.A’s Good Live Cafe’s art movement in 2008. Since then, Duvernay has directed several feature films, including “I will Follow” and the award winning and Oscar-nominated documentary “13th.”

Duvernay also created the T.V. series “Queen Sugar” and “Naomi” as well as the Emmy-winning mini-series “When they see us.”

