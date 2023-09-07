LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The largest touring inflatable event in the world is heading back to the Kansas City area this fall.

The Big Bounce America Tour will set up at the Paragon Star development in Lee’s Summit from Oct. 13-15.

The event touts itself as the “world’s biggest bounce house,” and organizers said it’s even bigger and better this year. Big Bounce America features four inflatables: the “World’s Largest Bounce House,” the “Sport Slam,” “The Giant” and “airSPACE.”

The “World’s Largest Bounce House” is over 16,000 square feet and 32 feet high, organizers say. it has basketball hoops, climbing towers, a giant slide, ball pit and more.

The “Sport Slam” is a customized sports arena, according to organizers, with goals, nets, hoops, climbing zones and even a battle zone.

Calling all ninjas warriors: “The Giant” is over 900 feet long and has 50 obstacles to overcome as you work from start to finish. You can race with family and friends or just bounce for fun.

Finally, “airSPACE” is a space-themed inflatable filled with aliens, space ships and more. There’s a five-lane slide, then hop around with a spaceman or pink monster.

Big Bounce America has family sessions, split into different age groups for safety. There are also adult sessions for the young at heart where no kids are allowed. Tickets range from $22-45, depending on age. You can buy tickets online here.

Tickets include a three-hour pass to jump to their hearts’ content. It includes a dedicated time session on the “World’s Biggest Bounce House” and unlimited access to the other three attractions.