KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With colder temperatures approaching, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season.

The Kansas City amusement park was originally scheduled to be open for one last weekend Nov. 12-13, but announced on Facebook it will be closed instead due to the forecast.

A spokesperson confirmed that wraps up Worlds of Fun’s season. Worlds of Fun is not hosting WinterFest this year; the park hasn’t held it since 2019.

Thrill-seekers will now have to wait until the park reopens in the spring for its 50th anniversary.

New next year, Worlds of Fun will bring the Zambezi Zinger roller coaster back to the park. It was one of the original rides when Worlds of Fun opened in 1973.

The new Zinger will be taller than the original ride and reach a speed of 45 mph.

Worlds of Fun said the Zambezi Zinger is expected to open in the Africa region of the park next spring.

