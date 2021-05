LAS VEGAS – AUGUST 24: A general view during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The WWE announced that Monday Night Raw is returning to Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center on July 26.

The organization announced the latest three touring locations as part of the 25-city schedule over the summer.

Friday, July 23 – SmackDown – Cleveland, Ohio

Monday, July 26 – Raw – Kansas City, Missouri

Friday, July 30 – SmackDown – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Tickets for the live event go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m.

