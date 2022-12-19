Wynonna Judd announced Martina McBride and Kelsea Ballerini will join her tour in Kansas City in this undated photo. (Photo courtesy: Live Nation)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wynonna Judd adds some star power to her tour stop in Kansas City next year.

Judd is bringing her 2023 The Judds: The Final Tour to T-Mobile Center on Feb. 3, 2023.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kansas-native Martina McBride will join her for the concert lineup.

Other stars including Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker plan to join Judd at concerts in other cities.

Tickets for the tour, including the Kansas City concert, are on sale at TheJudds.com.

Judd canceled her Kansas City concert last year at Knuckleheads. It was scheduled just two weeks after her mother’s suicide in April.

This will be the first time Judd will play in Kansas City since then.

