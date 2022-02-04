SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The younger version of Reba McEntire for her music video, “Fancy,” is trying to reunite with McEntire before her concert at JQH Arena.

Thirty-one years ago, Springfield native Jonna Volz auditioned for the role as the younger version of McEntire. Volz’s mother hired a talent agent for Jonna, who was 15 years old at the time and auditioned for the video’s director.

“It was an improv audition, and I had to cry,” Volz said.

According to Volz, the shoot was located outside of Nashville, Tennessee, in a home no one was living in. She said it was cold because the shoot was in February despite the video looking like it takes place in the summertime.

She shot for one day on a Friday, and McEntire shot on Saturday. Volz said McEntire came by to check up on things.

“When Reba came to the hair and makeup trailer, the first thing she said to me… she crouched down and looked at me and was like, ‘Hey there, little Fancy,'” Volz said.

According to Volz, the video had no script and that director, Jack Cole, just told her where to look, how to feel, and when to cry.

“I only knew Reba 31 years ago and that was the last time I saw her. She was just the sweetest, sweetest person. And she did a great job acting in the video too,” Volz said.

“It was a great experience and I had no idea the music video was gonna become what it has become,” says Volz. As of this article’s publishing, the “Fancy” music video is just shy of 50 million views since 2009. The video was originally released in 1990.

Friday night, McEntire will be performing at the JQH Arena in Springfield. Volz is hoping to be reunited with the country music singer.

“I wrote a letter and it’s been sent to her team and I have no idea what they are going to do with that information. I have no idea if I’m going to get to see her,” says Volz. She went to Facebook to try to get the word out to the community to help her with her request.

As of right now, Volz has purchased a concert ticket and is hopeful she and McEntire can reunite.

“I have never been to a Reba McEntire concert before so this is my very first concert and she’s in my hometown so I feel like it’s probably the right time to go!” Volz laughed.

“Fancy” was originally written by Bobbie Gentry in 1969. McEntire covered the song in 1990 on her album “Rumor has it.” In 1991, “Fancy” reached number eight on the Billboard Country charts.

To see the full interview with Volz and hear what the music video meant to her, check out the video above.