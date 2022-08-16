KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tired of hearing all the same “Dad Jokes?” Now it your chance to laugh it up with some new ones.

August 16 is National Tell a Joke Day.

To celebrate, Laffy Taffy is hosting a joke-writing contest. The company said it’s the first time in decades that Laffy Taffy is accepting new submissions.

The contest is called “Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper” featuring rapper T-Pain.

Laffy Taffy will chose 101 fans who will have their jokes printed on wrappers.

Winners will also receive a custom bag of mini bars featuring their one-liners to “Pass the Laff” to friends and family. T-Pain will chose the Grand Prize winner for the “best laff.” That person will receive a cash prize of $5,000 and his autograph on their joke.

The “Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper” contest runs through September 16.

