KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zach Bryan brought almost 20,000 fans to the final stop of his 2023 “Burn, Burn, Burn” Tour at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Zach Bryan’s “Burn, Burn, Burn” tour stop in Kansas City broke T-mobiles previous record with 19,659 fans in attendance. The previous record was held by Metallica who welcomed 19,646 fans in March of 2019.

This was Bryans first time playing at the T-Mobile Center. Jay Cooper, T-Mobile Center’s General Manager said he put on an incredible show.

“Zach Bryan and his band captivated Kansas City from the moment he started towards the T-Mobile Center stage,” Cooper said. “Setting an attendance record on your first arena visit is impressive and speaks volumes for Zach’s talent and the incredibly special connection he shares with his fans.

The sold-out, record setting tour finale in Kansas City comes days after the singer released his fourth full-length studio album, “Zach Bryan.”

Bryan’s next tour “The Quittin Time Tour” includes another KC stop. You can see Zach Bryan in Aug. 20, 2024 at T-Mobile Center on Aug. 20.

Tickets for his 2024 show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 8.